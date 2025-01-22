Swiss national who died in jail took photos of military sites

When asked in a press conference about the suicide of the individual in Semnan prison, Asghar Jahangir, the Judiciary spokesman, said on Wednesday that the Swiss national had entered Iran in October as a tourist using his personal vehicle through the Dogharoun border crossing, which connects Afghanistan’s Herat with Iran’s Mashhad, according to Press TV.

He said the individual passed through several provinces before entering the Semnan province and was arrested in a military-restricted zone.

“This person was born in Namibia and was a Swiss citizen. While photographing in the Delta military area, he was arrested on charges of photographing restricted areas and collaborating with a hostile state. Following the arrest, they were transferred to prison, and simultaneously, the Swiss embassy in Tehran was informed of the matter,” the spokesman added.

Jahangir noted that with the cooperation of the Iranian Prisons’ Organization, the detainee’s requests, including his vegetarian diet, were accommodated while he was in jail.

“On the day of the incident, after having breakfast, in the absence of his cellmate, he turned off the cell’s electricity and, in a spot not covered by cameras, cut a curtain in the restroom and managed to hang himself. Prison staff immediately responded upon being informed of the incident and arrived at the scene, but despite their efforts, the individual passed away,” he further said.

Switzerland had earlier demanded detailed information on the reasons for the arrest of the Swiss national described as being a 64-year-old man, calling for a full investigation into the circumstances of his death earlier this month.

“With the permission of the Iranian Prisons’ Organization, a delegation from the Swiss embassy, along with a trusted physician, was present at the scene, examined the body, and confirmed the suicide. The body was then transferred to the Tehran Forensic Medicine Organization and, in the presence of Swiss embassy representatives, handed over to them,” Jahangir said.

