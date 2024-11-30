Air Force defending Iran’s security with all might: commander

Speaking in a graduation ceremony of pilots of Shahid Fakouri Airbase in Tabriz, he added that pilots and technical manpower of Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran have taken effective measures in the relevant field despite sanctions imposed against the country.

Pointing to the outstanding role of the Iranian Air Force in providing security of the country, Brigadier General Vahedi emphasized that pilots of the Air Force are defending the security and territorial integrity of the country with their might.

The chief commander of the Iranian Air Force pointed out that the people of Tabriz have always been pioneers in backing the revolution and the jurisprudence and Shahid Fakouri Airbase of Tabriz has always stood at the forefront of defending the airspace of the country.

In the ceremony, veterans during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), esteemed families of martyrs, pilots and technical staff of the airbase were honored.

MA/IRN85674329