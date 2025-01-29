Iran defensive diplomacy neutralized global arrogance’s plot

Iranian Army’s Deputy Commander for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks on Wednesday as he enumerated the Islamic Republic’s achievements in the field of defensive diplomacy, according to Press TV.

“Our interaction and cooperation with other countries demonstrate the failure of global arrogance in implementing the policy of isolating Iran,” he said.

“The enemies are trying to isolate the Islamic Revolution and the country, but they will not succeed,” the commander asserted.

Sayyari put the fact down to the Islamic Republic’s having taken very valuable steps towards developing interactions with other countries, examples of which could be seen in its annual meetings with foreign military attachés and defense officials.

He cited the example of meetings between the country’s officials and foreign military attachés and foreign students studying at the National Defense University and the Army University of Command and Staff as part of the Army's annual diplomatic program.

The official also mentioned the Islamic Republic’s having sent and received various military delegations from around the world as another case in point.

Thanks to the blessings of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, “we are currently in contact with many countries around the world, and our defensive diplomacy is active.”

He added, “We have had several joint military exercises with countries around the world in various fields, including land, air, and sea, and we have exchanged scientific and industrial delegations.”

MNA