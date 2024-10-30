Enemy completely defeated by Iranians: Senior Army cmdr.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated during a ceremony late on Tuesday that the Islamic Revolution was a key factor in overcoming global arrogance, adding that alongside the revolution's victory, global arrogance was noticeably defeated in the region.

He emphasized that the enemy, having previously accessed all of Iran's resources, seeks to regain its former position, adding that this adversary aims to obstruct Iran's development by hindering the progress of the revolution.

He stated, "More than 17,000 assassinations in our country were part of a plan by the enemy to harm us. The enemy sought to create problems for Iran by instigating an imposed war. However, during the eight years of the Holy Defense, we demonstrated that we could overcome all challenges by relying on the holy Imams (AS) and our internal strength."

"The enemy has been completely defeated by the Iranian nation. This country has overcome all the enemy's plans through strong leadership, the blood of the martyrs, and a reliance on internal strength. Now, the Islamic Revolution of Iran has not only solidified its position but has also succeeded in spreading the ideas of the Islamic Revolution throughout the region and the world," he emphasized.

He further noted, “The enemy seeks to create conditions that threaten the Iranian nation and its internal security, as they have made plans for various areas. Therefore, we must recognize that security is the most important priority in the country, and all members of society should participate in ensuring the safety of our community.”

Rear Admiral Sayyari highlighted, "Iran's deterrent power must be strong enough that the enemy does not dare to plan against the Iranian nation. As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated, Iran needs to be fortified in all aspects so that no foreign adversary considers plotting against the Iranian nation."

AMK/6273040