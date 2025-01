Local sources in Syria reported that unidentified terrorist elements carried out an attack on the Fahal village located in the western suburbs of Homs.

Reports suggest that at least 53 people were detained during the attack by the terrorist elements.

Thirteen Syrian citizens have also been executed by these terrorists, according to the reports.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, insecurity and terrorist attacks have spread in the Arab country.

