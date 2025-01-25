Israel to build military airport in southern Syria: report

The Russian Sputnik news agency has said that the Israeli regime is building a military airport in the south of the Syrian territories.

Swathes of Syrian territory fell under Israeli control in December after it invaded the south of the country following the ouster of the Assad government.

After Assad rule was toppled in Syria, Israeli troops took control of the UN buffer zone in the Golan Heights, Mount Hermon on the Lebanese border, and other parts of Quneitra and Deraa provinces.

Local media reports this week indicated that Israel was establishing a permanent presence in the newly-occupied territory with the building of six military bases in Quneitra, the New Arab news website reported earlier this week.

Independent Syrian outlet Enab Baladi was quoted as reporting that Israel was building five bases within the 235 square-kilometer buffer zone and one outside it.

MNA