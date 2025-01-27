Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Syria

Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government by terrorists, the Zionist regime has been constantly targeting the military infrastructure and strategic centers of Syria.

During the recent round of Zionists' aggression against Syria, the Israeli fighter jets targeted an area in the north of Daraa province.

The bombings caused massive explosions, according to the reports.

The military center of the 12th Brigade of the Syrian Army and the ammunition depots in that area were the targets of Israeli fighter jets.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties and damage.

