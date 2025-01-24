70bn kWh nuclear electricity added to Iran's grid: AEOI chief

“Unit one of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has injected 70 billion kWh of electricity into the national grid,” Eslami said during a meeting with Iranian entrepreneurs, where he referred to the advantages of using peaceful nuclear energy to meet the country’s various needs, Press TV reported.

Producing this amount of energy would have needed 105 million barrels of oil, he said, adding the nuclear electricity produced so far has saved $8 billion in energy expenses while the total investment to set up the Bushehr plant is only $1.8.

Highlighting the benefits of peaceful nuclear energy, Eslami said each kilo of heavy water is worth about $1,000, whereas each gram of 300 derivates obtained from the compound may sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the official, each ton of methanol produced from heavy water is worth $1.2 million, while the methanol produced in petrochemical facilities grosses less than $500 per tonne.

Eslami stressed that the heavy water produced in Iran has the highest degree of purity, which even the US and Western countries have admitted.

“Currently, Iran accounts for 12.5 percent of the global heavy water market but we can increase this share because there is demand,” the AEOI chief said.

Earlier this month, Eslami had said that the country seeks to establish the second and third units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

He also pointed to plans to construct more power plants in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity over the next 17 years.

MNA