Iran achieved nuclear progress despite enemies obstacles

Adressing the 14th Conference on Management Technology and Innovation, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, "In recent years, special attention has always been paid to the rapid growth of science and new technology."

Although the enemies have created many obstacles for Iran in the nuclear field the country has achieved much progress, Eslami said, adding, "We must move forward in this direction with more strength."

"They seek to create international restrictions to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power plant builder and stop our progress," he said, criticizing, "They are against turning our country into a manufacturer of nuclear power plants, while countries are moving towards clean energy."

In the field of new and emerging technologies, there is no limit, Eslami also noted.

Acquiring new technologies in the country should be exponential because the world is looking for more use of technology, AEOI chief stressed.

"We should seek to facilitate the activities of elites and top talents in the country," Eslami further said.

MNA/