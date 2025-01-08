Iran to expand Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

Speaking in a meeting with members of the energy commission in Iran's Parliament late on Tuesday, Eslami said that the production of 20 thousand MW of nuclear power is on the AEOI agenda aiming to meet the country's laws and the Leader's order for the construction of nuclear power plants in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, all located in the southern coasts of Iran, as well as in the northern coasts such as Golestan province.

He added that important steps were taken to develop the nuclear industry and technology as drivers of various sciences and technologies.

He described Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant as one of Iran's great capacities in energy production, saying that its pollution is zero, it has saved 105.7 million barrels of oil, and it has prevented the emission of polluting gases.

Eslami elaborated on the range of Iran's nuclear activities, saying that they include agriculture, industry, health, and mining.

Nuclear technology plays a vital role in several industries, he said, stressing that it can be used to make precision instrument equipment.

