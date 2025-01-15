Iran to construct nuclear power plant: Nuclear chief

The Iranian nuclear chief made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

"The construction of a nuclear power plant is on the agenda, many countries have nuclear power plants, and according to the laws and regulations, there is no obstacle for the Islamic Republic [to construct a nuclear power plant as well]," he cited.

He further underlined that certain European countries and the United States, which have been opposing and creating disturbances for a long time in this regard, have not been able to prevent Iran from achieving this goal.

Referring to the recent military exercise held by Iranian armed forces near the Natanz nuclear facility, Eslami said that the air defense exercise illustrated the capabilities of the Iranian armed forces in protecting the country.

