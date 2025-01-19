Gazans countdown minutes to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The ceasefire deal reached between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement is set to take effect at 08:30 am local time.

The historic ceasefire is considered a big defeat to the Zionist regime as it could not achieve any of its objectives during its bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.

What is set to happen on day 1 of the ceasefire?

According to the truce plan, Hamas will release three living female prisoners in exchange for 95 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, most of them women and children.

The exchange will begin after 4 pm local time (14:00 GMT).

The release of the captives will be facilitated by the Red Cross, according to Al Jazeera.

In addition, Israeli troops are to start pulling back from Gaza’s population centers. In the first six weeks, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a kilometer (0.6 miles) wide inside Gaza along its borders with occupied Palestine.

Israel is also to ease its blockade on Gaza and allow in 600 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies. The UN and aid agencies say they have supplies waiting at the entry points to the Palestinian enclave and are ready to surge the deliveries of food, water, medicine, and shelter materials.

As the Zionist forces withdraw from Gaza, displaced Palestinians are returning to their land

Israeli forces gradually retreating from Gaza

Media sources early on Sunday published footage of the troops of several Israeli military units retreating from the war-torn Palestinian strip.

The withdrawal of Israeli forces came as the Tel Aviv regime carried out several attacks across Gaza in the last hours before the ceasefire. The Israeli military struck Gaza City in the north, Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat in the center, and Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

According to Al Jazeera, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

MP/