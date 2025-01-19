Israel attacks Gaza in first minutes of ceasefire

The Zionist regime violated the official ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by targeting the residents of the city of Rafah in the south of the strip.

The Israeli regime bombarded the northern Gaza Strip under the pretext of not receiving the names of the Zionist prisoners from the Hamas movement.

Also, at least three Palestinians were shot dead by the Zionist occupation forces after the official announcement of the ceasefire.

Al Jazeera reported that the attacks of the Zionist regime minutes after the announcement of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip left at least 8 martyrs and 20 wounded.

The planned ceasefire – agreed after a year of intensive mediation by Qatar and Egypt – is the first step in a long and fragile process aimed at winding down the 15-month war.

MP/6351351