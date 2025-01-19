Hamas issues statement after Gaza ceasefire took effect

The Hamas movement reacted to the official start of the ceasefire in Gaza by issuing a statement on Sunday morning.

The achievement of the cease-fire in Gaza was acquired with the blood of martyred Resistance commanders who, together with their nation, made history in the Battle of al-Aqsa Storm and were present in the fields of war with stability and steadfastness, Hamas said.

The Resistance movement also honored the memory of martyrs Saleh al-Arouri, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and the Israeli regime officially took effect on Sunday morning.

The historic ceasefire is considered a big defeat to the Zionist regime as it could not achieve any of its objectives during its bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.

