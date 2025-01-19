  1. World
Jan 19, 2025, 10:41 AM

Hamas issues statement after Gaza ceasefire took effect

Hamas issues statement after Gaza ceasefire took effect

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement after the process of the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement started on Sunday morning.

The Hamas movement reacted to the official start of the ceasefire in Gaza by issuing a statement on Sunday morning.

The achievement of the cease-fire in Gaza was acquired with the blood of martyred Resistance commanders who, together with their nation, made history in the Battle of al-Aqsa Storm and were present in the fields of war with stability and steadfastness, Hamas said.

The Resistance movement also honored the memory of martyrs Saleh al-Arouri, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and the Israeli regime officially took effect on Sunday morning.

The historic ceasefire is considered a big defeat to the Zionist regime as it could not achieve any of its objectives during its bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.

