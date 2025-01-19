What will happen on day 1 of Gaza ceasefire?

The truce will take effect at 8.30 am (06:30 GMT) today.

According to the plan, Hamas will release three living female captives in exchange for 95 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, most of them women and children, according to Al Jazeera.

The exchange will begin after 4 pm (14:00 GMT).

The release of the captives will be facilitated by the Red Cross.

In addition, Israeli troops are to start pulling back from Gaza’s population centers. In the first six weeks, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a kilometer (0.6 miles) wide inside Gaza along its borders with occupied Palestine.

Israel is also to ease its blockade on Gaza and allow in 600 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies. The UN and aid agencies say they have supplies waiting at the entry points to the Palestinian enclave and are ready to surge the deliveries of food, water, medicine, and shelter materials.

