Dozens killed, injured in Turkey airstrikes on Syria

Informed sources revealed that the Turkish fighters carried out attacks against the residential areas near the Tishrin Dam in Syria, which left at least 30 people killed and wounded.

Women and children were among the victims, according to the reports.

The sources stated that Turkish warplanes carried out seven airstrikes against Syrian residential areas in support of their affiliated elements near the Tishrin Dam, destroying urban infrastructure in the area.

They added that since 14 days ago, elements affiliated with Tureky have not been able to make significant progress in this area and the number of their dead and wounded has reached 300 people. Turkey has lost 15 liaison officers in Syria so far.

Turkey attacks Syria under the pretext of countering the Syrian Democratic Forces, known as the SDF.

MP/6345490