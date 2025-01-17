Iran, Ethiopia should use BRICS potential to enhance ties

Speaking in his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa on Friday, Ghalibaf emphasized the need for expanding bilateral relations in the economic, cultural and political ties.

Iran and Ethiopia are two important countries in Asia and Africa that have unfortunately faced challenges due to the colonial policies of some powers, he said, adding that these behaviors such as treacherous policies of colonial powers of UK and US have continued against Iran since the Persian Constitutional Revolution until the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The rich culture of the two countries and Ethiopia's strategic location in East Africa provide a unique opportunity to expand cooperation in the economic, scientific and technological fields, Iran’s parliament speaker noted.

“We should use the potential of BRICS group to develop bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation,” he continued.

The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to support independent countries and preserve their territorial integrity, he pointed out.

Chairman of Iran-Ethiopia Parliamentary Friendship Group Manouchehr Mottaki and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Vahid Jalali accompanied Ghalibaf on his visit to Ethiopia.

MA/6349714