Jan 18, 2025, 4:08 PM

Iran, Ethiopia aim to further boost mutual ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic and Ethiopia have agreed to further bolster bilateral relations given the issues of mutual interest. 

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh has held a meting with Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mesganu Arga in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to work through a joint economic commission to explore the full potential in the economic sector.

The two countries attached importance to cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, science and technology, food processing and cement.

The officials also explored the avenues to further cooperate through the BRICS platform.

In a relevant development on Friday, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and his Ethiopian counterpart Tagesse Chafo held talks in the Ethiopian capital.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf called for the importance of establishing the Ethiopian embassy in Tehran, noting that the step could be the beginning of the development of economic and political relations.

