Israeli attacks kill more Gazans ahead of ceasefire on Sun.

Israeli strikes have killed 86 people and injured 258 since the ceasefire deal was announced, according to Gaza’s civil defense.

According to the CNN, the dead include 23 children. The daily death toll in the period immediately after the ceasefire announcement is the highest in over a week.

The Israeli regime was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Wednesday with Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

MNA