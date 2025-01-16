Reaching deal with Hamas means nothing but defeat for Israel

The Zionists wanted to eliminate the Palestinian Resistance but after 465 days of crimes, they reached a truce with them, Mokhbare wrote on his X account.

Reaching an agreement with Hamas has no meaning other than defeating the Zionists and foiling their plots, he added.

Qatari Foreign Minister officially announced on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement was reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s foreign minister and prime minister has said in his news conference, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the Gaza deal came after extensive diplomatic efforts, but the ceasefire is a “start”, and now mediators and the international community should work to achieve lasting peace.

