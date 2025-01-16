Israeli strike on Gaza kills Zionist captive

"After the announcement of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Zionist enemy targeted the place where one of the female prisoners was held and was supposed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire," Abu Obeida said on Thursday evening.

"Any invasion and bombing by the enemy at this stage can turn the release of a prisoner into a disaster," he added.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached with the mediation of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, and it is supposed to be implemented on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase of this agreement, which is set to last for 42 days, the Hamas movement will hand over 33 Zionist prisoners (alive and dead) in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

