Israel not shy away from any kind of bloodshed

Mohajerani made the remarks in reaction to the ceasefire agreement reached to end the Gaza war.

"15 months of genocide, 15 months of killing innocent women and children ... During this period, many were martyred to prove only one narrative to the world: The Palestinian people are facing a regime that does not shy away from any kind of killing and bloodshed," Mohajerani wrote on a post on X social media platform.

"Now is the time for the international community to properly play its role in confronting this genocide. Gaza and its people are waiting for the reduction of the sufferings and the rebuilding of what was lost," she concluded.

Qatari Foreign Minister officially announced on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement was reached to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19, Qatar’s foreign minister and prime minister has said in his news conference, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that talks were continuing with Israel and Hamas on the implementation of the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the Gaza deal came after extensive diplomatic efforts, but the ceasefire is a “start”, and now mediators and the international community should work to achieve lasting peace.

