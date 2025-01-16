Israeli cabinet to meet on Friday to vote on ceasefire deal

Al Jazeera cited an Israeli media outlet as reporting that the Israeli security cabinet will first “convene to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal on Friday morning”, citing a senior Israeli source.

“After the security cabinet meeting, the cabinet is expected to vote on the deal. Israeli ministers have not yet been summoned to discuss the deal,” it said.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached with the mediation of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, and it is supposed to be implemented on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase of this agreement, which is set to last for 42 days, the Hamas movement will hand over 33 Zionist prisoners (alive and dead) in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

MP/