Trump says he will hold meetings on Iran in coming days

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has said he will hold meetings and talks on the Iran case with the senior US officials in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he hopes the Iranian nuclear crisis can be solved.

The remarks came after it was reported that Trump is planning to name his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff as his point man on Iran, signaling the new administration’s resolve to address Tehran’s nuclear program diplomatically rather than militarily.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Trump first replied when asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether he would support an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, adding that he would be holding meetings with various senior officials on the matter shortly.

“Hopefully that can be worked out without having to worry about it. It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step,” Trump continued.

“Iran will hopefully make a deal, and if they don’t make a deal that’s okay too,” he said.

