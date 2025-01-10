  1. Economy
Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 160k tons of products overseas

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – An official at Ports and Maritime Department of Mazandaran province has said 165,000 tons of non-oil goods have been exported from ports of this northern province in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Exports of non-oil goods from Mazandaran province in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024) registered a 108 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Director General of Ports and Maritime Department General of Mazandaran province Saeed Kia Kajouri noted.

He went on to say that share of Nowshahr and Fereydounkenar ports from the maritime trade among Iranian ports of the Caspian Sea has increased from 17 percent in the past year (ended March 20, 2024) to 22 percent in the current year (started March 21, 2024).

About 165,374 tons of non-oil goods were exported from the provincial ports, showing a 108 percent growth compared to the same period last year, Kajouri added.

