Iran’s W. Azarbaijan exports 2.3 million tons in 9 months

Observer of Customs Office of West Azarbaijan province Khaled Jangjoo added that 2.383 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $1.386 billion, were exported from the customs offices of this province between March 21 and December 22, 2024, registering a 23 and 63 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the products imported into the country from the provincial customs offices and noted that $916 million worth of non-oil goods was imported into the country through the customs of West Azarbaijan province from March 21 to December 22, 2024, showing an 18 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

West Azarbaijan province has joint border with the three countries of Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq.

