Jan 7, 2025, 5:32 PM

Pakistan Air Force training jet crashes in Nowshera

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – A training jet of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Tuesday.

A tragic incident has been reported from Risalpur, Nowshehra where training jet of Pakistan Air Force crashed today.

Initial reports suggest the crash occurred in fields near the runway wall, and a fire erupted within the aircraft shortly after impact.

Meanwhile, the pilot is missing and more details are yet to be confirmed. Emergency services responded swiftly, with Rescue 1122, along with ambulances and fire brigade teams from the Pakistan Air Force and Army, arriving at the scene to manage the situation.

Authorities have confirmed that the aircraft’s wreckage has been secured near the runway by security personnel, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

