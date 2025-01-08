Massive fire in LA forced 30k people to evacuate region

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in the US city of Los Angeles where 30,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes.

The fire is spreading quickly through the foothills of the Pacific Palisades, an area where many celebrities have their homes and emergency services are helping people move to safety, BBC reported.

A state of emergency has been declared by the governor of California who told residents to "stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance."

No injuries have so far been reported, but many homes have caught fire with "multiple reports" of damage to buildings in the area.

Kristin Crowley, fire chief at the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that more than 250 firefighters are in the area in what she described as "extremely challenging" conditions due to "extreme fire weather".

The fire broke out at about 10:30am LA time (18:30 UK time) on Tuesday.

Fanned by 40mph winds and dry conditions, chief Crowley explained that the fire has spread quickly to the size of more than 1,000 football pitches "and growing," she added.

The LA Fire Department has also posted an appeal for more help from off-duty firefighters in the area, the report added.

MA/PR