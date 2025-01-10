Death toll from Los Angeles fire doubles

Officials said Thursday that at least 10 people were killed and more than 9,000 homes, businesses and other buildings appeared to have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires, Los Angeles Times reported.

Around 5,300 of these structures were destroyed in the Palisades fire, while another 4,000 to 5,000 structures were estimated to be damaged or destroyed in the Eaton fire burning in the Altadena area.

Officials made the estimate using aerial infrared technology and stressed that it was a preliminary number. If accurate, it would place the firestorm among the worst in Los Angeles history in terms of property damage.

“The Palisades fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

At a morning news conference, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said growth of the Eaton fire had been “significantly stopped.” At 3:30 p.m., however, he announced that the fire had grown by more than 3,000 acres — to 13,690 acres — as it spread toward the historic Mt. Wilson area with 0% containment.

Don Fregulia, an operations section chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said efforts to protect Mt. Wilson had proved successful and he expected that to remain the case.

MNA