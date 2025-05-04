Europe’s Wizz Air cancels flights to Tel Aviv

Earlier, several international airlines had canceled their flights to Tel Aviv following the precise strike of a Yemeni missile on Ben Gurion Airport and the failure of the Zionists to intercept it.

Earlier on Sunday, Zionist sources confirmed that Ben Gurion Airport in the Occupied Lands has been attacked by missiles fired by Yemeni forces.

Following alerts activated across central Israel in response to launches from Yemen, there is a suspected impact near Ben Gurion Airport, Zionist sources reported.

Wizz Air is now becoming one of the major companies in the European commercial aviation market.

MNA