"Attempts to forcibly reshape the world to suit one’s own interests while violating the fundamental principles of the UN will only deepen instability and fuel confrontation, ultimately resulting in disaster. With all the conflicts already present in today's international affairs, thoughtlessly rejecting the Yalta Conference system, with the UN and its Charter at its ‘core’, will inevitably lead to chaos," the top Russian diplomat said, according to TASS.

Lavrov pointed out that the ideals laid out in the UN Charter align with the world’s move toward multipolarity. The Russian foreign minister went on to say that the principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and other fundamental postulates, including the right of peoples to self-determination, should be observed not in words but in deeds.

"It is incumbent upon all of us to respect the territorial integrity of states whose governments represent the entire population living in the territory concerned. There is no need to prove that after the February 2014 coup d’etat, the Kiev regime does not represent the inhabitants of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, just as Western metropolises did not represent the peoples of the colonial territories they exploited," the top diplomat emphasized.

SD/