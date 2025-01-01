Iran’s Mazandaran exports 9k tons of goods to Uzbekistan

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that 9,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at more than $7 million, were exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province to the Republic of Uzbekistan in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024).

In this period, over 9,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $7.47 million, were exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to December 22, 2024, showing 6 percent and 2 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Dairy products, plastic materials and citrus fruits were of the main products exported from Mazandaran province to the Republic of Uzbekistan, he added.

Some 124,000 tons of textile products and chemicals, valued at $385,472, were imported into the country from the Republic of Uzbekistan via the customs offices of this northern province between March 21 to December 22, 2024, Jamshidi added.

MA/6334175