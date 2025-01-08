Gaza hospitals 'have become death traps': UNRWA

In a post on X, the agency explained that families in Gaza are being devastated, with children freezing to death and starvation shortening lives, Al Mayadeen reported.

UNRWA's statements come in light of the ongoing bombing and direct targeting of hospitals, as the three public hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, which are Kamal Adwan, Beit Hanoun, and the Indonesian Hospital, have been taken out of service by "Israel's" constant attacks.

Only 14 hospitals out of 36 in Gaza are now partially operating, and are facing a severe shortage of supplies, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

