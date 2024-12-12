IRGC condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian infrastructure

In a statement, the IRGC strongly condemned the US and the Zionist regime's abuse of the current instability in Syria and their aggression, occupation, and attack on the country's infrastructure and vital bases.

The statement further says that the Resistance Front will thwart the plots designed by the US and the Zionist regime for the region.

The IRGC forces further said that the resistance front will not allow the US and the Israeli regime to partition the region in line with their malicious goals. According to the statement, the Resistance Front will not let the Palestinian issue be forgotten.

MNA