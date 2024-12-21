  1. Politics
Iran, Egypt share common identity, culture

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – After visiting historical and religious sites in Cairo on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran and Egypt have a common identity and culture that is rooted in the depths of history.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an Arabic post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, after he visited several religious and historical places during his trip to Egypt.

 Iran and Egypt share a common identity and culture that is rooted in the depths of history and has been strengthened with the advent of the Prophet of Mercy, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Araghchi wrote.

Talking to Egyptian people has always brought me happy memories, he further cited.

Araghchi, along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, paid a visit to Egypt to participate in the D-8 Summit on Thursday.

