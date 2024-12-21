Erdogan urges West to stop Israel in Syria

"Western countries, particularly the US, have a major responsibility to stop Israel. They must loudly proclaim that Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory is unacceptable. Israel’s aggression, which poses a threat to peace and stability in our region, must be stopped before it’s too late. Otherwise, tomorrow, the Israeli boomerang will be aimed at those who support the country in all situations," Erdogan told reporters from his pool upon return from Cairo where he had taken part in a summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

"Israel has made a point of violating international law. The world was silent when it trampled on international law in Gaza. It also occupied territories in Lebanon, where blood was shed, and the world was silent once again. Today, Syria is the target of Israel’s recklessness," Erdogan pointed out, mentioning the 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, TASS reported.

"The resolution condemns Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights and demands its withdrawal from the area. It’s important for the international community to take measures to implement the resolution," the Turkish president stated.

"All international mechanisms need to be effectively employed in order to prevent Israel from exploiting the situation in Syria," Erdogan added.

MP/