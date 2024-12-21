"I received information from the Americans during my talks with them that Europe, along with the United States, has spent €310 billion so far on military aid to Ukraine," the Hungarian Prime Minister said. He acknowledged that precise calculations were difficult but emphasized that "this is an enormous sum, regardless."

According to Orban, this amount of money could be used to raise the standard of living in the Western Balkan countries to a pan-European level or to assist North African countries in addressing migration issues, TASS reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a news conference in Brussels on December 19 following the EU summit, stated that the EU had already spent €130 billion on Ukraine and was prepared to allocate €30.6 billion more next year in budgetary financial aid, not including arms supplies.

