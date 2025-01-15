  1. Politics
Trump plans to speed up arms supplies to Taiwan: Advisor

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – US President-elect Donald Trump is planning on increasing the rates of US weapons and military hardware deliveries to Taiwan, incoming national security advisor, Mike Waltz, said.

"We have over a $20 billion backlog of things that they paid for and that we need to work hard to free up and have them get what they paid for as a deterrent measure," he said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation around Taiwan at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, TASS reported.

Additionally, according to Waltz, Trump intends to "really continue to reinforce those partnerships and alliances" in the Asia-Pacific region. He gave high marks to the outgoing US administration for its effort in "the trilateral dialog between South Korea, the United States and Japan, and then also between the United States, Japan and the Philippines." He also noted that the US’ ties with India are "a critical partnership in the future."

The US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with China. While recognizing the One China policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the island and supply it with weapons. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the total amount of US arms supplies to Taipei has surpassed $70 billion over recent years.

