Pentagon reacts to reports of base building in N Syria

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said there were no plans or intent to build a US base in Syria’s Kobani.

A US defense official doubled down on the Pentagon’s stance. “We are currently not tracking or aware of any activities IVO Kobani,” the official said.

In late December, Local sources in Syria reported the arrival of a US convoy from Iraq to the Arab state.

The sources added that the US military convoy, including 50 trucks carrying armored vehicles, military equipment, and logistics, is on its way to one of the US military bases in the east and north of Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing.

This is not the first time that American military convoys entered Syria from Iraq with dubious purposes.

In addition to transferring military convoys, the US loots oil and grain from the eastern regions of Syria and transfers it to its bases in Iraq.

The former government of Syria had repeatedly complained to the United Nations and the UN Security Council about the illegal presence of American forces in the country.

