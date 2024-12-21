  1. World
CENTCOM claims killed ISIL ringleader in Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that it has eliminated an ISIL ringleader named Abu Yusif aka Mahmud in Syria.

CENTCOM made the claim in a statement issued on Friday.

On Dec. 19, US Central Command Forces conducted a precision airstrike targeting ISIL leader Abu Yusif aka Mahmud in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria resulting in two ISIL operatives killed, including Abu Yusif, CENTCOM said in the statement.  

"This airstrike is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond," it claimed. 

