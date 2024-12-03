Iran, Kazakhstan FMs hold talks at 28th ECO meeting

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest and emphasized bolstering economic relations between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been the rotating chairman of the ECO organization for the past year and has seriously focused its efforts on advancing the important goals of this large regional organization in the direction of the development of harmony and excellence of the people of the region and ECO member states.

Strengthening and bolstering economic cooperation among the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was the main aim of organizing the meeting.

Ministers and deputy ministers from nine member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization, except Afghanistan, attended the meeting.

Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan constitute the 10 ECO member countries.

The 28th technical meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Foreign Ministers was inaugurated in the shrine city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran on Tuesday.

MA