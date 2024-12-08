Kyrgyz president calls for dialogue with Taliban officials

In the 1990s, after the Soviet Union collapsed, many countries went through difficult times. It was the beginning of the transition to a market economy. Thousands of young people from Kyrgyzstan had to leave for other countries. A few years later, many of them returned home and successfully applied the knowledge they had gained abroad. For example, in the service industry, they used their expertise to develop hotels, cafes, and restaurants in Bishkek. In agriculture, they introduced advanced technologies, improving both yields and product quality. We all witnessed how these changes bore fruit—factories and plants were built. These were individuals who had left in search of a better life, worked abroad for years, and then brought back their knowledge and skills to benefit their homeland. Now imagine how much more effective it could be for those who undergo specialized training abroad. Developed countries could use this same approach to help Afghanistan.

In an interview with TRT Avaz, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that he thinks that the Taliban in Afghanistan will also agree to this.

"Of course, they will. This is about the development of their country and improving the lives of their people. They understand that if they don’t take care of their nation, they won’t be able to stay in power for long.

"Moreover, Islam places great importance on education and the rights of women. Islam brought hope to the oppressed and dignity and rights to women. The Quran advocates kindness toward women."

"In Islam, knowledge holds a special place. To distinguish truth from falsehood and lawful from forbidden, every Muslim is obliged to seek knowledge. Allah says in the Quran:

"Say (O Muhammad!): “Are those who know equal to those who do not know?’ Indeed, only those endowed with reason take heed" (Surah Az-Zumar, Ayah 9)."

A companion of the prophet quoted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as saying that the pursuit of religious knowledge is an obligation for every Muslim—male and female, he said.

"Thus, acquiring knowledge is a duty for every Muslim man and woman."

"Human rights and democracy are topics that European countries frequently address. I would appeal to them: let’s demonstrate how to uphold human rights and develop democracy by recognizing Afghanistan’s government and providing them with genuine support. Let’s open Afghanistan to the world. If you have serious doubts, impose restrictions with specific conditions and issue visas gradually. This way, they can integrate into the global civilized community. Once they see these societies, their attitudes toward women and girls will evolve."

"Otherwise, we must ask: who will bear responsibility for the fate of the Afghan people? It is impossible to reform those who have spent their entire lives fighting, never leaving Afghanistan, through sanctions or isolation."

"In my opinion, Taliban leaders can only be persuaded through dialogue. The more we engage with them and hold meetings, the greater our influence will be. Afghans belong to the peoples of the East, so a special approach to them may yield positive results."

MNA/