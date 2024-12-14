Arab League condemns Israeli seizure of Syrian territory

The Arab League emergency meeting was held to formulate a unified Arab position on expanded Israeli occupation in the annexed Golan Heights, which the Arab League described as a flagrant violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, Xinhua reported, citing the statement of Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The Arab League resolution emphasized that the disengagement agreement remains effective as per UN Security Council Resolution 350, unaffected by Syria's political upheaval, the statement added.

It urged international pressure on the Zionist regime to comply with UN Resolution 497 in 1981, which states that the Israeli exercise of sovereign rights in the Golan Heights is "null and void."

Israel started its push to grab more Syrian land on Sunday after foreign-backed terrorists led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

Israeli forces seized the so-called buffer zone, which separates the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria, in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement. The occupation forces have entered several towns in Quneitra, forcibly evacuating residents.

AMK/PR