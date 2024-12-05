Israel committed over 60 violations of ceasefire: Qassem

The Lebanese Hezbollah's new Secretary-General Sheikh Naeem Qassem delivered a speech on Thursday.

Sheikh Qassem said at the start of his speech that their victory over Israel was the result of sacrifices and steadfastness by Hezbollah fighters.

"Blood of martyrs gave impetus to Hezbollah fighters," he said, adding that "Restoring Hezbollah's command and its control structure was important to victory."

"Israel committed over 60 violations of ceasefire," the Hezbollah leader said, adding that "Hezbollah uses lessons of war to improve in all areas."

Hezbollah leader thanked Iran for offering 'generous support' to the Lebanese resistance and the displaced.

Qassem also said that they're moving towards reconstruction of destroyed homes.

Hezbollah is strong due to its structure, parliamentary representation, and popularity, according to the leader of the movement.

He added that the ceasefire agreement was nothing more than backing UN resolution 1701.

Qassem further said that the resurgence of terrorism in Syria plot to separate country from resistance axis.

