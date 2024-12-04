Iran closely monitoring developments in S Korea

The Foreign Ministry’s Public Relations Department announced on Wednesday that Tehran was monitoring the situation in South Korea with utmost care.

The ministry said Iran hopes that the conditions in South Korea would become normalized without any damage to its people, legal organizations, or democracy.

The statement also called on the Iranian nationals in South Korea to exercise caution, avoid the sites where violence may erupt, and immediately call the Iranian Embassy in Seoul in case of any incident.

In a surprise late-night address on Tuesday, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol announced the imposition of martial law, citing a motion by the main opposition Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, to impeach top prosecutors and reject a government budget proposal.

But less than two hours after the martial law declaration, lawmakers forced their way past soldiers to vote to strike down his decree. Yoon accepted the reversal six hours later.

Thousands took to the streets, but tensions did not give way to violence despite the military presence. Lawmakers managed to bypass the barricades, and when they arrived at the chamber, they unanimously voted to block the decree during an emergency late-night session, with 190 of South Korea’s 300 National Assembly members present.

