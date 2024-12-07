S. Korea's president escapes impeachment vote

South Korea's ruling party leader said President Yoon Suk Yeol needed to be removed from power for trying to impose martial law, increasing the pressure on him to quit even though members of his People Power Party late on Friday reaffirmed its formal opposition to his impeachment, Reuters news agency reported.

On Saturday, lawmakers will vote on the main opposition Democratic Party's motion to impeach Yoon, who shocked the nation late on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers in order to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

Yoon rescinded the declaration about six hours later after parliament, including some members of his party, voted to oppose the decree.

The conservative PPP has vowed to oppose the impeachment bill, a position it reaffirmed on Friday night following a lengthy meeting of its lawmakers - at least some of whom would need to back it for the motion to succeed. Yoon said he would listen to the party's concerns, a PPP spokesperson told reporters.

