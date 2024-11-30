FM Araghchi to go to Turkey amid Syria developments

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Abbas Araghchi will travel to Ankara on Monday December 2.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said earlier on Saturday that Araghchi had planned to visit Damascus, Syria, before departing for Turkey.

The trip will take place amid the developments in Syria's northeast and advances by Takfiri terrorist groups against the Syrian government forces in Idlib and Aleppo.

In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, the two sides vowed their countries' firm support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, including the country's government and army in confronting terrorist groups amid the recent developments.

The two foreign ministers considered it necessary to pursue the issue within the framework of the Astana Process (Astana Format) and the need for coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the three guarantors of the process

KI