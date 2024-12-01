Tahrir al-Sham ringleader reportedly killed in Syria's Idlib

Resistance Front's media sources, including Iraq's Al Ahed TV, reported that there were reports of an attack by Russian and Syrian army fighters on the headquarters of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, where the terrorist cult's ringleader was believed to be present.

Some media outlets also claimed that along with al-Julani, senior intelligence officers of Turkey and Ukraine were also present at the bombing site.

So far, the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group has not reacted to these reports.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

