Iran, Russia FMs discuss Syrian developments by phone

In a telephone conversation, Abbas Araqchi and Sergey Lavrov vowed their countries' firm support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, including the country's government and army in confronting terrorist groups amid the recent developments.

They considered it necessary to pursue the issue within the framework of the Astana Process (Astana Format) and the need for coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the three guarantors of the process.

Recalling the duty of the international community in confronting the terrorism, the Iranian foreign minister considered the recent movements of terrorist groups in Syria as part of the Zionist regime's and the US's plot to destabilize the West Asian region, emphasizing the need for greater vigilance and coordination between Iran, Russia, and regional countries, especially Syria's neighbors, to neutralize the dangerous conspiracy and confront the actions of terrorists in Syria and the region.

KI