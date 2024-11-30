Iraqi PM declares support for Syrian president Assad

In the telephone conversation on Saturday evening, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Bashar Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and other Arab world and international issues.

The Iraqi Prime Minister noted that the securities of Syria and Iraq are intertwined, emphasizing Baghdad's readiness to provide all necessary support to Syria in the fight against terrorism and terrorist groups, and his country's commitment to supporting the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

In a separate phone conversation with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Assad stressed that "With the aide of our friends, we will destroy the terrorists."

Bin Zayed, for his part, said that the UAE supports Syria in the fight against terrorism and calls for the restoration of Damascus' sovereignty over all of the country's lands.

